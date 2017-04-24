Community, students celebrate Earth D...

Community, students celebrate Earth Day at Nature Center

Earth Day did not go unnoticed at the Huston-Brumbaugh Nature Center as community members and students from the University of Mount Union came to the center to celebrate the earth by experiencing it. All day there were activities to participate in at the Nature Center starting with a trail cleanup by student volunteers from the University of Mount Union.

