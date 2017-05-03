Columbiana County Juvenile

Columbiana County Juvenile

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 29 Read more: The Review

A 12-year-old United Local boy was charged in Columbiana County Juvenile Court after allegedly refusing to obey his teachers and school administrators, banging his head on shelves in the classroom, lying across chairs, refusing to work and banging books on his desk, which all caused disruptions in the classrooms on Feb. 28. A 15-year-old Southern Local girl was cited after she allegedly continued to yell profanities at Deputy Kevin Shulas and pulled away from him while he was attempting to take her into custody. A 17-year-old Wellsville boy was cited after he allegedly lunged at his mother while she was calling police on March 4 and damaged a bedroom door by punching out the panels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alliance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Apr 27 Deborah Hicks 60
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Randy Miller 7
Excessive Sebring Water Bills Feb '17 JLB 1
Shirley Vance from Coalton Ohio (Oct '16) Oct '16 Slowlicker 4 you 2
News Traffic stop leads to criminal charges after fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bodean 1
News Across Our Communities (Feb '16) Feb '16 carrollmac345 1
News Columbus council to open tap for water-system u... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Reality Speaks 9
See all Alliance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alliance Forum Now

Alliance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alliance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Alliance, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,324 • Total comments across all topics: 280,756,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC