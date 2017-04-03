Cantata performance
Pictured are members of the West Branch High School Young and Alive Choir getting ready for their performance of the cantata, The public is invited at 7 p.m. April 12 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 427 E. Broadway St., Alliance. Seated at the piano and going clockwise are Emily Sanor, Kylie Dean, Kaylen Sanor, Jon Brand, Mike Minich and Justin Phillips.
