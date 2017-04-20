Alliance to stage 'Bye Bye Birdie' this weekend

Alliance High School will present "Bye Bye Birdie" for four performances starting tonight under the direction of Carrie Chunat with help from assistant directors Melanie Dubaj and Bret Cowden. Performances today, Friday and Saturday will begin at 7:30 p.m. A Sunday performance will begin at 3:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are reserved seats only and are available by calling the Alliance High School Ticket Line at 330-829-1234 ext.

