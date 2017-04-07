Alliance faces lawsuit

A former Alliance City Council president, critical of what he calls the city administration's lack of transparency, has filed suit in Stark County Common Pleas Court. Attorney Steve Okey has sued the city of Alliance on behalf of resident Leslie J. Young, who was one of more than 30 citizens, and Auditor Kevin Knowles, who were excluded from two executive sessions which Okey deemed violated the Ohio Sunshine Law.

