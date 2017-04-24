Across our Classrooms
Awards and scholarships were presented to 85 exceptional students in Youngstown State University's College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences at the college's spring honors convocation on April 18. ALLIANCE - The following area students presented scholarly research during the University of Mount Union's 10th annual Student Celebration Honoring Our Latest Academic Research Day on April 25 on Mount Union's campus. - Alliance: Erica DeAngelo, a physician assistant studies major; Gaston Marian, a computer science major; Stephanie Gross, a physician assistant studies major; Taylor Bates, a human development and family science major.
