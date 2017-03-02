This Week's Best Bets - March 2, 2017
The Chestnuts: Schroeder, Kelly and Koren will play home-grown acoustic music from 6 to 8 p.m. at Red Roaster, 100 W. Main St. Clocgheann: Will mix ballads with fiddle and whistle tunes, jigs, reels and shanties from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Thomas Family Winery. Senior Dance: The Madison Parks Department will host a dance featuring the music of Alliance at 6 p.m. March 3 at the Brown Gym.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Add your comments below
Alliance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Excessive Sebring Water Bills
|Feb 19
|JLB
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Jan '17
|Billyjoejimbob
|58
|Shirley Vance from Coalton Ohio
|Oct '16
|Slowlicker 4 you
|2
|Traffic stop leads to criminal charges after fo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bodean
|1
|Across Our Communities (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|carrollmac345
|1
|Columbus council to open tap for water-system u... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Reality Speaks
|9
|Substantial factor in sad U.S.A. job situation! (Jul '09)
|Jan '16
|Taco bell ah
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alliance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC