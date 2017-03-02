This Week's Best Bets - March 2, 2017

The Chestnuts: Schroeder, Kelly and Koren will play home-grown acoustic music from 6 to 8 p.m. at Red Roaster, 100 W. Main St. Clocgheann: Will mix ballads with fiddle and whistle tunes, jigs, reels and shanties from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Thomas Family Winery. Senior Dance: The Madison Parks Department will host a dance featuring the music of Alliance at 6 p.m. March 3 at the Brown Gym.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.