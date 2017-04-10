Ohio roadside attractions: 12 of the oddest stops in the Buckeye state
Ohio is filled with oddities the world's largest basket, a field of giant corn cobs and a Pencil Sharpener Museum. In honor of April Fools' Day, we've compiled a list of the state's wackiest attractions, from a collection of troll dolls in Alliance to a hot-dog bun museum in Toledo.
Alliance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 9
|JOEBOBINONBILLYSJ...
|59
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 28
|Randy Miller
|7
|Excessive Sebring Water Bills
|Feb '17
|JLB
|1
|Shirley Vance from Coalton Ohio
|Oct '16
|Slowlicker 4 you
|2
|Traffic stop leads to criminal charges after fo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bodean
|1
|Across Our Communities (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|carrollmac345
|1
|Columbus council to open tap for water-system u... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Reality Speaks
|9
