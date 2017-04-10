Ohio roadside attractions: 12 of the ...

Ohio roadside attractions: 12 of the oddest stops in the Buckeye state

Monday Mar 27

Ohio is filled with oddities the world's largest basket, a field of giant corn cobs and a Pencil Sharpener Museum. In honor of April Fools' Day, we've compiled a list of the state's wackiest attractions, from a collection of troll dolls in Alliance to a hot-dog bun museum in Toledo.

