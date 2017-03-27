Fighting drug addiction with faith
When Brett Gannon talks of his recovery from a lengthy heroin addiction, he describes it as a three-step plan: the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Gannon, 29, of Gahanna, has talked to God his entire life, even through his addiction, but he remembers specifically when he was finally able to stop using drugs - and how he heard God's voice speaking to him when it happened.
