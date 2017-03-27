Fighting drug addiction with faith

Fighting drug addiction with faith

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

When Brett Gannon talks of his recovery from a lengthy heroin addiction, he describes it as a three-step plan: the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Gannon, 29, of Gahanna, has talked to God his entire life, even through his addiction, but he remembers specifically when he was finally able to stop using drugs - and how he heard God's voice speaking to him when it happened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alliance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) 14 hr Randy Miller 7
Excessive Sebring Water Bills Feb '17 JLB 1
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Jan '17 Billyjoejimbob 58
Shirley Vance from Coalton Ohio Oct '16 Slowlicker 4 you 2
News Traffic stop leads to criminal charges after fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bodean 1
News Across Our Communities (Feb '16) Feb '16 carrollmac345 1
News Columbus council to open tap for water-system u... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Reality Speaks 9
See all Alliance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alliance Forum Now

Alliance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alliance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. China
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Alliance, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,965 • Total comments across all topics: 279,898,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC