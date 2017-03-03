Ethiopia accuses Eritrea of 'terror a...

Ethiopia accuses Eritrea of 'terror attack' on key dam

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Eritrea's government denied any knowledge of a rebel group that an Ethiopian broadcaster said had plotted to attack the country's flagship hydropower plant. Ethiopian State Minister Zadgi Abraha said a "terrorist" group sought to carry out an attack on the dam, which is under construction, but guards positioned to protect it killed 13 of the attackers, while a further seven escaped to Sudan.

