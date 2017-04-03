Alliance historical home turns 150

Alliance historical home turns 150

Saturday Mar 11 Read more: Salem News

Several events are planned this year by the Alliance Historical Society in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Mabel Hartzell Historical Home. An historical program this month is scheduled at the Rodman Public Library; a high tea and garden party is planned for May 21 at the Mabel Hartzell home; historic marker will be dedicated June 10; and a fall dinner activity is being planned as well as a Victorian Christmas event.

