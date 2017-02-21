Whata s happening

Today AMSTERDAM The Horace J. Inman Senior Center, 53 Guy Park Ave., will hold a yoga class from 3 to 4 p.m. The cost per class for members is $2, non-members $3, and for one year, $30. AMSTERDAM The Amsterdam Free Library, 28 Church St., will hold a genealogy and family tree creation class at 6 p.m. Tuesday AMSTERDAM The Horace J. Inman Senior Center, 53 Guy Park Ave., will hold a free Tai Chi class for arthritis from noon to 1 p.m. AMSTERDAM St. Stanislaus Church will hold a chicken and biscuit dinner in the church hall, 50 Cornell St., from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Menu includes salad, chicken and biscuit, homemade cake and a beverage.

