Fox legal analyst Jeanine Pirro to speak at GOP dinner
Fox News legal analyst Judge Jeanine Pirro will be the featured speaker at the Columbiana County Republican Party's Lincoln Day Dinner on March 23 at the Timberlanes Banquet Center in Salem. Pirro is also host of Justice with Judge Jeanine on Fox News.
