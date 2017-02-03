Florinne M. Mallernee

Florinne M. Mallernee

Florinne M. Mallernee, 79 of Cadiz, died Friday, February 03, 2017 at Altercare of Alliance. She was born February 19, 1937 in Martins Ferry, Ohio a daughter of the late Benjamin Frank and Priscilla DeCorte Palumbo.

