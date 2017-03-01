Beef tips and noodles dinner offered in North Lima
A beef tips and noodles dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 12030 Market St. Cost is $10 for adults and $6 for children. Carryouts are available.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alliance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Excessive Sebring Water Bills
|Feb 19
|JLB
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Jan '17
|Billyjoejimbob
|58
|Shirley Vance from Coalton Ohio
|Oct '16
|Slowlicker 4 you
|2
|Traffic stop leads to criminal charges after fo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bodean
|1
|Across Our Communities (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|carrollmac345
|1
|Columbus council to open tap for water-system u... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Reality Speaks
|9
|Substantial factor in sad U.S.A. job situation! (Jul '09)
|Jan '16
|Taco bell ah
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alliance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC