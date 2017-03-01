Beef tips and noodles dinner offered ...

Beef tips and noodles dinner offered in North Lima

Friday Feb 17

A beef tips and noodles dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 12030 Market St. Cost is $10 for adults and $6 for children. Carryouts are available.

