Author, historian to speak on Northeast Ohio Women in History: Around The Town

A uthor and historian Laura Peskin, will present "Women in History" with a focus on northeast Ohio March 9 at Santo's Italian Restaurant, 7565 Pearl Road in Middleburg Heights. Peskin, who will appear as the guest of Berea Business & Professional Women in honor of Women's History Month, will focus on Northeast Ohio's 1850-1920 era ending with suffrage achieved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.