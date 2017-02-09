across - sour - scommunities
Southern Local School District will hold its annual spelling bee at 10 a.m. today in the elementary school library. Fifth-grade teacher Dana Patterson, event coordinator, said 16 students in fifth through eighth grade will compete to become the top speller.
