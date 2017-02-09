across - sour - scommunities

across - sour - scommunities

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: Salem News

Southern Local School District will hold its annual spelling bee at 10 a.m. today in the elementary school library. Fifth-grade teacher Dana Patterson, event coordinator, said 16 students in fifth through eighth grade will compete to become the top speller.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alliance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Jan 26 Billyjoejimbob 58
Shirley Vance from Coalton Ohio Oct '16 Slowlicker 4 you 2
News Traffic stop leads to criminal charges after fo... Aug '16 Bodean 1
News Across Our Communities (Feb '16) Feb '16 carrollmac345 1
News Columbus council to open tap for water-system u... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Reality Speaks 9
Substantial factor in sad U.S.A. job situation! (Jul '09) Jan '16 Taco bell ah 2
Duane, Dwayne, or similar spelling (Dec '13) Nov '15 Noone2015 2
See all Alliance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alliance Forum Now

Alliance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alliance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
 

Alliance, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,502 • Total comments across all topics: 278,720,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC