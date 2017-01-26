University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital Opens First ...

University Hospitals Rainbow Babies &...

A 39-year-old man with cystic fibrosis made history by becoming the first person to receive human adult stem cells in a new research study that researchers hope will someday lead to the development of a therapy to reduce the inflammation and infection caused by CF. The pioneering subject in the study is Bob Held from Alliance, Ohio, who on Jan. 26 received an infusion of cells called allogeneic human mesenchymal stem cells , adult stem cells collected from the bone marrow of healthy volunteers.

