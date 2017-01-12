Office supply company goes to court t...

Office supply company goes to court to get equipment back

Total Office Solutions, Inc. of Alliance has filed a lawsuit claiming a fictitious company purchased office equipment from them and then closed its doors without paying the bills. According to the lawsuit filed in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court this week, Budger Machine was never registered as a trade name through the Ohio secretary of state.

