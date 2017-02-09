across - sour - scommunities

The Salem Historical Society's Museum and Gift Shop at 239 S. Lundy Ave. will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23 and 27. EAST ROCHESTER - The public is invited to an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner benefit for Adam Geer of Leetonia from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the New Alexander Christian Church, 7665 Rochester Road. The meal includes salad, bread, dessert and beverage.

