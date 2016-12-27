Woman faces terrorism charge after po...

Woman faces terrorism charge after police say she threatened to blow up Ohio hospital

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A 35-year-old Alliance woman was arrested on Monday after police said she threatened to shoot the staff at Alliance Community Hospital and blow the hospital up. Tiffany D. Hughes of 138 E Grant St. faces a third-degree felony charge of making a terroristic threat, a police report said.

