Temporary shutdown to impact more than 400 workers in Alliance

More than 400 workers at an area manufacturing plant are hoping they won't be out of work for long after learning that their workplace will be shutting down in January. Ken Meredith, President of United Steelworkers Local 2211, tells 21 News that Alliance Castings announced on Thursday that it will temporarily idle the Alliance, Ohio plant on January 28. A former Ohio day care worker convicted of sexually assaulting six children has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.