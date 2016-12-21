Temporary shutdown to impact more tha...

Temporary shutdown to impact more than 400 workers in Alliance

Friday Dec 2

More than 400 workers at an area manufacturing plant are hoping they won't be out of work for long after learning that their workplace will be shutting down in January. Ken Meredith, President of United Steelworkers Local 2211, tells 21 News that Alliance Castings announced on Thursday that it will temporarily idle the Alliance, Ohio plant on January 28.

