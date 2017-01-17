Stark-County 35 mins ago 8:51 a.m.Woman arrested for threat to shoot up Alliance hospital
A woman accused of threatening to shoot people at Alliance Community Hospital and blow it up after a relative died there has been arrested on a charge of making terroristic threats. The Repository in Canton reports the 35-year-old Alliance woman was arrested at the hospital early Monday morning.
