Stark-County 35 mins ago 8:51 a.m.Woman arrested for threat to shoot up Alliance hospital

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

A woman accused of threatening to shoot people at Alliance Community Hospital and blow it up after a relative died there has been arrested on a charge of making terroristic threats. The Repository in Canton reports the 35-year-old Alliance woman was arrested at the hospital early Monday morning.

