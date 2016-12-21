Community Happenings
The Winona Ruritan Club met on Nov. 15 at the Winona Methodist Church with 28 members and 11 guests present. It was announced that donations were received for the James V. Zimmerman Memorial Scholarship and from the Myrtle Bailey estate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alliance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Nov '16
|Fan of stefani
|57
|Shirley Vance from Coalton Ohio
|Oct '16
|Slowlicker 4 you
|2
|Traffic stop leads to criminal charges after fo...
|Aug '16
|Bodean
|1
|Across Our Communities (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|carrollmac345
|1
|Columbus council to open tap for water-system u... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Reality Speaks
|9
|Substantial factor in sad U.S.A. job situation! (Jul '09)
|Jan '16
|Taco bell ah
|2
|Duane, Dwayne, or similar spelling (Dec '13)
|Nov '15
|Noone2015
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alliance Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC