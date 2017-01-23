across - sour - scommunities
The Banquet in Salem will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Memorial Building, 785 E. State St. Next week's sponsor is Friends of the Banquet. The menu offers chicken noodle soup, meat loaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, applesauce, fresh vegetables and fruit, and ice cream sundaes.
