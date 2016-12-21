Salem Historical Society gift shop open
The Salem Historical Society will join with other small businesses in today's promotion to visit local stores for holiday shopping. The society's gift shop at 239 S. Lundy Ave. will be open for Small Business Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Available materials include the 2017 Salem Community Calendar and newly released books on Alliance's Fairmont Children's Home and The Innkeeper History based on Hanoverton's Spread Eagle.
