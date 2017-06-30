Zoo report: Giraffe died of broken neck23 minutes ago

Zoo report: Giraffe died of broken ne...

A young giraffe that died at a Pennsylvania zoo last month suffered a broken neck after it leaned into an adjoining stall and was injured by his father, authorities said. The blow over Memorial Day weekend at the Lehigh Valley Zoo left Ernie with its neck between the bars of a human catwalk high on a wall separating the stalls, and the 6-year-old Masai giraffe was beyond saving, The Morning Call reported.

