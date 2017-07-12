Thermo Fisher takes rain check: storm...

Thermo Fisher takes rain check: storm closes clinical packaging site

A storm in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, US has forced Thermo Fisher Scientific's clinical package and storage facility to close temporarily. The site provides primary and secondary packaging services, pre-filled syringe assembly and labelling, and storage for pharmaceutical drug candidates used in clinical trials.

