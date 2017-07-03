Theater: Farewell tour of 'Mamma Mia!...

Theater: Farewell tour of 'Mamma Mia!' at State Theatre features Parkland grad

Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: The Morning Call

Lizzie Markson as Sophie and Dustin Harris Smith as Sky star in the farewell tour of "Mamma Mia!' coming to the State Theatre in Easton July 12 and 13. Lizzie Markson as Sophie and Dustin Harris Smith as Sky star in the farewell tour of "Mamma Mia!' coming to the State Theatre in Easton July 12 and 13. Based on the music of the chart-topping Swedish pop group ABBA, "Mamma Mia!" has become one of the flag-bearers for the wildly popular jukebox musical genre. One of only five musicals to have run for more than 10 years on Broadway, the show has been seen by more than 60 million people worldwide in 50 productions in 16 languages.

