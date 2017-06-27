The Lehigh Valley's key contributions...

The Lehigh Valley's key contributions to the Declaration of Independence

On the Fourth of July, there's much to celebrate about the Lehigh Valley's role in the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. The 56 men who signed the Declaration of Independence, including George Taylor of Easton, knew that they were putting their lives at risk because the British considered it a treasonous document.

