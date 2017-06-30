Teen wounded in afternoon shooting dies at hospital
There are 1 comment on the NJ.com story from Yesterday, titled Teen wounded in afternoon shooting dies at hospital. In it, NJ.com reports that:
A 19-year-old Allentown resident who was critically wounded by gunfire Tuesday afternoon in the city has died, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office reports. Javard Lane, of the 600 block of Cleveland Street, was pronounced dead at 3:59 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township, the coroner's office says in a news release.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NJ.com.
|
United States
|
#1 Yesterday
Mayor palumpa has stolen the PAL monies that has allwayZ made a fun filled day of fireworkZ for the children of allentown so know we have them making there OWN in the positive progression into the dark ages renasiance?!)$ The downward spiral continueZ as the capitol start up fundZ misappropreationZ have not jailed this pos and itZ co-consperitorZ diversionistZ?!)$ hahaha
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|16 min
|RoxLo
|1,554,239
|Lehigh Valley area church events: In Your Congr...
|2 hr
|Bermuda Triangle
|27
|Cops: Man sets fire to garage just 'to scare ev...
|3 hr
|weaponX
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|weaponX
|314,773
|Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14)
|12 hr
|weaponX
|140
|Northampton County immigration raids show littl... (Jan '09)
|14 hr
|My62nana
|141
|Cops: Woman jailed for shooting near inattentivea
|Tue
|schiz
|22
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC