New One Centre Square in Easton to hold free concert with regional bands to let public check it out
Allentown's Sunsets North will headline a free concert at Easton's One Centre Square to give people a chance to checkout the new venue. Allentown's Sunsets North will headline a free concert at Easton's One Centre Square to give people a chance to checkout the new venue.
