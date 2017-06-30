Neighbor Reaction To Andre Reed Park ...

Neighbor Reaction To Andre Reed Park Basketball Courts Closing

1 hr ago Read more: SFGate

Rich Rivera, a four year neighbor of the Andre Reed Park, reacts after the Andre Reed Park basketball courts had three of the four basketball rims removed. Allentown mayor Ed Pawlowski made the decision to remove the rims after neighbors complained about noise and a lack of parking spots available.

