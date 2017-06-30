Cops: Man sets fire to garage just 't...

Cops: Man sets fire to garage just 'to scare everyone'

There are 1 comment on the NJ.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled Cops: Man sets fire to garage just 'to scare everyone'. In it, NJ.com reports that:

An Allentown man accused of setting fire to his garage reportedly told police he did it just to scare people. Luis Rosario-Rodriguez, 47, was in Lehigh County Jail Wednesday morning in lieu of $40,000 bail, after being arraigned on charges of arson, reckless endangerment and risking a catastrophe.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
weaponX

United States

#1 8 hrs ago
Who and what entity was the said brokerage firm that set up this mayor palumpaZ party favor extraordinair comPETitorZ LLC'z that infect the entire area including but not limited too the arena Z Zone and itZ flipp flopp enterpriZes there of concocketed out of thin air seperated by twistZ in the wordingZ put to print yet one in the same, all agentZ and signatorZ?!)$
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 13 min Grey Ghost 1,554,245
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr Dudley 314,775
News Lehigh Valley area church events: In Your Congr... 4 hr dog rocket 28
News Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14) 16 hr weaponX 140
News Northampton County immigration raids show littl... (Jan '09) 19 hr My62nana 141
News Teen wounded in afternoon shooting dies at hosp... Tue weaponX 1
News Cops: Woman jailed for shooting near inattentivea Tue schiz 22
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,627 • Total comments across all topics: 282,270,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC