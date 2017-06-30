There are on the NJ.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled Cops: Man sets fire to garage just 'to scare everyone'. In it, NJ.com reports that:

An Allentown man accused of setting fire to his garage reportedly told police he did it just to scare people. Luis Rosario-Rodriguez, 47, was in Lehigh County Jail Wednesday morning in lieu of $40,000 bail, after being arraigned on charges of arson, reckless endangerment and risking a catastrophe.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NJ.com.