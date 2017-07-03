Classical: Valley Vivaldi performs Bach's Double Violin Concerto in Allentown
Rebecca Brown solos with Mary Ogletree in J.S. Bach's Concerto in D Minor for Two Violins on Sunday, July 8, at the Valley Vivaldi concert at Christ Lutheran Church in Allentown. PHOTO COURTESY OF / Pennsylvania Sinfonia ////FEATURES//// Rebecca Brown solos with Mary Ogletree in J.S. Bach's Concerto in D Minor for Two Violins on Sunday, July 8, at the Valley Vivaldi concert at Christ Lutheran Church in Allentown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Julia
|1,554,486
|New Kids on the Block, coming to Allentown, tal...
|50 min
|weaponX
|1
|Cops: Man sets fire to garage just 'to scare ev...
|1 hr
|weaponX
|3
|Lehigh Valley area church events: In Your Congr...
|4 hr
|weaponX
|29
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|11 hr
|Dudley
|314,775
|Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14)
|Wed
|weaponX
|140
|Northampton County immigration raids show littl... (Jan '09)
|Wed
|My62nana
|141
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC