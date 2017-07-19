19-year-old killed in Allentown shooting
A 19-year-old has been killed and another man wounded in a shooting Pennsylvania residents first mistook for Fourth of July fireworks. He and another man were shot during an altercation around 3 p.m. in downtown Allentown.
