Woodstock Playhouse Presents 42nd STR...

Woodstock Playhouse Presents 42nd STREET and Announces Gala

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Quintessential American Musical, '42ND STREET' - based on the Lloyd Bacon , Busby Berkeley 1933 film - originally made its debut on the Broadway stage in 1980 and now comes to the stage of the iconic Woodstock Playhouse featuring the Woodstock Playhouse Summer Theatre Cast 2017, a regional company widely known for some of the finest performances in our NY & tri-state region. Tony Award, Drama Desk & Theatre World Award Winner! Set in New York City in 1933, '42nd Street' is a Song & Dance Extravaganza! The American Dream comes true for Peggy Sawyer, a doe-eyed chorus girl from Allentown, PA, who finds herself, through a series of lucky breaks and fine romance, the toast of Broadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min No Surprize 1,541,762
News Tamaqua Memorial Day Parade, services... 4 hr weaponX 34
Ed Pawlowski WINS Mayor 2017 19 hr weaponX 7
News Masturbating driver, 22, admits following Pa. m... 19 hr weaponX 43
weaponX is just silly rabbit 21 hr weaponX 8
News Pa. mom sentenced after allowing 13-year-old to... Wed weaponX 3
News Attorney General charges 13 in LV... Wed weaponX 1
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,162 • Total comments across all topics: 281,633,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC