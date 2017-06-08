Woodstock Playhouse Presents 42nd STREET and Announces Gala

The Quintessential American Musical, '42ND STREET' - based on the Lloyd Bacon , Busby Berkeley 1933 film - originally made its debut on the Broadway stage in 1980 and now comes to the stage of the iconic Woodstock Playhouse featuring the Woodstock Playhouse Summer Theatre Cast 2017, a regional company widely known for some of the finest performances in our NY & tri-state region. Tony Award, Drama Desk & Theatre World Award Winner! Set in New York City in 1933, '42nd Street' is a Song & Dance Extravaganza! The American Dream comes true for Peggy Sawyer, a doe-eyed chorus girl from Allentown, PA, who finds herself, through a series of lucky breaks and fine romance, the toast of Broadway.

