Woman faces felony in $3.4K food stamp fraud case

Stephanie N. Dezzi, 32, of the 100 block of Fourth Street, was charged April 20 with receiving $3,440 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits -- food stamps -- when her financial situation didn't justify it, according to the Pennsylvania Inspector General's Office in Allentown. Dezzi gave up her right to a preliminary hearing on the charge, which is a felony due to the amount, and carries possible penalties of seven years in jail and a $15,000 fine, according to court records and the statute.

