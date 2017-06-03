When refugees cook, Allentown church ...

When refugees cook, Allentown church dinners fill up

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: The Morning Call

Laurie Ohleger, left, Halima Mohammed and Mohammed's husband, Noh Thabit, chat while waiting in line for food as the Episcopal Church of the Mediator's community meal on May 18. Mohammed and Thabit are from Sudan and take classes at the church's refugee center. Every other month, refugees from the center prepare a a meal for the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 14 min mdbuilder 1,538,938
News Allentown Child Drowned In Bathtub, Coroner Say... (Mar '07) 57 min Hilarious Hare 34
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr ThomasA 314,450
News Tamaqua Memorial Day Parade, services... 2 hr weaponX 13
News Alleged cop biter to officer: 'Yeah, I bit you!' 11 hr silly rabbit 16
The old Butztown Hotel (May '08) 14 hr Gordon 19
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) 23 hr No fat chicks 62
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,168 • Total comments across all topics: 281,496,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC