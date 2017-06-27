Warrant stop ends with two dead

Warrant stop ends with two dead

Monday Jun 26

Eric Messick, 33, of Walnutport, and Emily Fatzinger, 25, of Pike County, were pronounced dead just after 10 p.m. inside a residence in the 4100 block of Lanark Road in Upper Saucon Township. Just after noon on Saturday, an Upper Saucon Township officer attempted to stop Messick and Fatzinger, who were both wanted for parole violations, on Route 309.

