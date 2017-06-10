Valley Preferred Cycling Center kicks...

Valley Preferred Cycling Center kicks off concert series, looking to do more and bigger shows

Lehigh Valley classic rock and party band Wicked Beaver was playing the first show in a new series of summer concerts at Valley Preferred Cycling Center, the velodrome in Upper Macungie Township, on Friday, but the velodrome's Tyler Trumbauer was thinking of the possibilities. "We're trying to show people this facility can have more than bicycling," said Trumbauer, the velodrome's public relations and communications assistant.

