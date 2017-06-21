Two executives with Allentown contracts plead guilty in FBI corruption investigation
There are 2 comments on the The Morning Call story from Wednesday, titled Two executives with Allentown contracts plead guilty in FBI corruption investigation. In it, The Morning Call reports that:
Two new defendants have pleaded guilty in the Allentown corruption investigation, both during unannounced hearings held over the course of the last three months. Two new defendants have pleaded guilty in the Allentown corruption investigation, both during unannounced hearings held over the course of the last three months.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Morning Call.
|
United States
|
#1 Wednesday
Welp, it lookZ as if itZ honor and king are going into the runner up for lieing thief of the century of allentownZ blightable conditionZ politically pander as the ruct belt chainZ it will garner around itZ ankle led around allentown to clean up itZ in itZ circus carnival wagon after itZ show in the backa mommaZ big TENT?!)$ It will be dragged by that very same wagon bound in chainZ to clean up after the yearly expidition?!)$ hahaha can't say we didn't tell ya so, and itZ coincidental that itZ oppointment is closing itZ doorZ after 34yrs as an advertiZmental tool?!)$
|
United States
|
#2 Yesterday
HowZ comeZ the article on the kingZ decree of term limitationZ has no mention of my two commetZ on the handheld?!)$ This must be another dynamical design of designerZ and advertiZmentalistZ under the edited out newZ media REleases allowable under cover under colur of local carnival circus law and itZ criminal cohortZ in official seatZ acting while under the umbrella of said seat in itZ official capacity'Z?!)$
They'll all be switching there tune too the skin tipped fluteZ?!)$
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|12 min
|Aquarius-WY
|1,548,147
|weaponX is just silly rabbit
|1 hr
|weaponX
|27
|Convicted burglar wins $25K in excessive force ...
|1 hr
|weaponX
|12
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|7 hr
|NewsYTube
|314,655
|The best ways to cook asparagus
|10 hr
|schiz
|6
|New Jersey man charged with raping boy in Allen...
|11 hr
|weaponX
|2
|Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14)
|Thu
|weaponX
|138
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC