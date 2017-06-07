Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets down its 'Hair' to start summer season
Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre presents the rock musical 'Hair' June 14-July 2 at Muhlenberg College, Allentown. Fifty years after its first production, the counterculture classic "Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical" kicks off the 37th Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|13 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,540,883
|Pa. mom sentenced after allowing 13-year-old to...
|1 hr
|weaponX
|1
|Tamaqua Memorial Day Parade, services...
|4 hr
|its noon man
|28
|Attorney General charges 13 in LV...
|8 hr
|weaponX
|1
|weaponX is just silly rabbit
|20 hr
|weaponX
|3
|Allentown Plaque Honoring Morning Call Editor S... (Apr '07)
|22 hr
|weaponX
|3
|Alleged cop biter to officer: 'Yeah, I bit you!'
|Tue
|weaponX
|22
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC