Strangeways hires brewer for its soon-to-open Fredericksburg location

The former brewing operations manager for a "gypsy" brewery in Pennsylvania will be the head brewer when Strangeways Brewing opens is Fredericksburg location this summer. Matthew "Matty" Eck formerly oversaw all brewing operations for SA le Artisan Ales.

