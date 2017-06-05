Strangeways hires brewer for its soon-to-open Fredericksburg location
The former brewing operations manager for a "gypsy" brewery in Pennsylvania will be the head brewer when Strangeways Brewing opens is Fredericksburg location this summer. Matthew "Matty" Eck formerly oversaw all brewing operations for SA le Artisan Ales.
