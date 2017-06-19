Sponsor Content: A walk to end Alzheimer's on Sept. 30
June 21 is the longest day of the year, and the Alzheimer's Association uses the summer solstice as a chance to raise awareness for the disease. People afflicted with Alzheimer's and their caregivers know that every day is the "Longest Day" of the year when facing Alzheimer's or another dementia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|12 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,548,073
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|NewsYTube
|314,655
|Convicted burglar wins $25K in excessive force ...
|3 hr
|schiz
|11
|The best ways to cook asparagus
|5 hr
|schiz
|6
|New Jersey man charged with raping boy in Allen...
|6 hr
|weaponX
|2
|Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14)
|19 hr
|weaponX
|138
|Two executives with Allentown contracts plead g...
|22 hr
|weaponX
|2
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC