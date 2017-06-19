Sponsor Content: A walk to end Alzhei...

Sponsor Content: A walk to end Alzheimer's on Sept. 30

Monday Jun 19

June 21 is the longest day of the year, and the Alzheimer's Association uses the summer solstice as a chance to raise awareness for the disease. People afflicted with Alzheimer's and their caregivers know that every day is the "Longest Day" of the year when facing Alzheimer's or another dementia.

