Severed-hand burglary accomplice takes plea deal

One of the two alleged helpers of a man who lost his hand during a botched burglary agreed to plead guilty Friday rather than go to trial. Ronald Mumbauer pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and burglary for the break-in July 2 at 1337 Canal St. in Northampton.

