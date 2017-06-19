Severed-hand burglary accomplice takes plea deal
One of the two alleged helpers of a man who lost his hand during a botched burglary agreed to plead guilty Friday rather than go to trial. Ronald Mumbauer pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and burglary for the break-in July 2 at 1337 Canal St. in Northampton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|No Surprize
|1,548,247
|Allentown mayor vetoes bill putting term limits...
|3 hr
|weaponX
|4
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|314,656
|New Jersey man charged with raping boy in Allen...
|5 hr
|WNC
|3
|weaponX is just silly rabbit
|7 hr
|weaponX
|27
|Convicted burglar wins $25K in excessive force ...
|7 hr
|weaponX
|12
|The best ways to cook asparagus
|16 hr
|schiz
|6
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC