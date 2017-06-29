Restaurant review: Kim's Kitchen in Center Valley
Chef-owner Kim Larsen holds Korean platters of Bi-Bim-Bap , a rice bowl topped with salads and meat,and shrimp and scallion pancakes at Kim's Kitchen in Center Valley. Chef-owner Kim Larsen holds Korean platters of Bi-Bim-Bap , a rice bowl topped with salads and meat,and shrimp and scallion pancakes at Kim's Kitchen in Center Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|TrumpsBuffoons
|1,550,317
|Cops: Woman jailed for shooting near inattentivea
|3 hr
|weaponX
|7
|Convicted burglar wins $25K in excessive force ...
|3 hr
|weaponX
|14
|Northampton County immigration raids show littl... (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|weaponX
|138
|Allentown's Udder Bar offers ice cream, gourmet...
|18 hr
|weaponX
|13
|Get ready ... stink bug infestation likely to b... (Feb '11)
|Tue
|weaponX
|41
|Penns dad sentenced after allowing daughter to ...
|Tue
|weaponX
|12
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC