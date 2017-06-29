Restaurant review: Kim's Kitchen in Center Valley

Chef-owner Kim Larsen holds Korean platters of Bi-Bim-Bap , a rice bowl topped with salads and meat,and shrimp and scallion pancakes at Kim's Kitchen in Center Valley. Chef-owner Kim Larsen holds Korean platters of Bi-Bim-Bap , a rice bowl topped with salads and meat,and shrimp and scallion pancakes at Kim's Kitchen in Center Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.