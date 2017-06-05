'Racial Impostor Syndrome': Here Are Your Stories
"Racial impostor syndrome" is definitely a thing for many people. Shereen and Gene hear from biracial and multi-ethnic listeners who connect with feeling "fake" or inauthentic in some part of their racial or ethnic heritage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|Susanm
|1,541,894
|Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d...
|5 hr
|weaponX
|1
|Tamaqua Memorial Day Parade, services...
|10 hr
|weaponX
|34
|Ed Pawlowski WINS Mayor 2017
|Thu
|weaponX
|7
|Masturbating driver, 22, admits following Pa. m...
|Thu
|weaponX
|43
|weaponX is just silly rabbit
|Thu
|weaponX
|8
|Pa. mom sentenced after allowing 13-year-old to...
|Wed
|weaponX
|3
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC