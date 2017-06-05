Problem at Allentown park pond leaves...

Problem at Allentown park pond leaves ducks in the muck

What was once a pond full of ducks and geese along the walking trails in Allentown's Trexler Park now looks like a mud wrestling pit, sans wrestlers. Over the weekend the plug to the pond's draining hole failed, and the pond's water went back into Cedar Creek, which feeds the pond and runs alongside it.

