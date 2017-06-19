Princeton HS grad walking for first time in 7 years to get diploma
PRINCETON - For many parents, it's a given that they will see their child walk across the stage on the day of their high school graduation. But for the DiGregorios, whose son Derek has a rare disease that has kept him in a wheelchair for seven years, seeing him walk across the stage at Princeton High School Wednesday night feels like nothing short of a miracle.
